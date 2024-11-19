Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.73 and a 12 month high of $226.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

