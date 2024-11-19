Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.69. 392,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,113,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $733,670.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,466.32. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,056 shares of company stock worth $5,955,438 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

