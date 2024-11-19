West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

