West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

