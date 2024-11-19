West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 86,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Shell by 13.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 135,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.