West Family Investments Inc. Increases Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2,018.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

WF stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.