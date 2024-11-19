West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.