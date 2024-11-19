West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.34 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.