West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

