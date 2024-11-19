Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 2nd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
Shares of SBI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $8.29.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Insiders Selling Into 3 Rallies: Investors Should Do the Opposite
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Under-the-Radar Oil Stocks to Keep Your Eye On
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buying the Dip on Crypto Stocks: Only If This Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.