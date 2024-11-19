Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $501,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

