Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after buying an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $413.98 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The stock has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

