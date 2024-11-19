Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 49.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 886.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $216.92 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

