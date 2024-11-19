Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,579.45. This trade represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

