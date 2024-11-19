Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 186.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 340,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 205,551 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

