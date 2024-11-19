Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,748 shares of company stock worth $20,677,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

