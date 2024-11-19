Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.