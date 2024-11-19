Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.