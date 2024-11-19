Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

