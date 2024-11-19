Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 485.2% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

