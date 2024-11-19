Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYLB stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

