Yardley Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.96 Million in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 5.9% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Yardley Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

