Yardley Wealth Management LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.3% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PBCay One RSC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $496.60 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

