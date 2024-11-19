Yardley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 105,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.