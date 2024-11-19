YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YSB) & Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) and YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clene and YS Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 3 1 3.25 YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clene presently has a consensus target price of $71.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,430.76%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than YS Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clene has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.3% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and YS Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene -8,556.77% -1,106.30% -85.11% YS Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clene and YS Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $650,000.00 59.93 -$49.50 million ($5.28) -0.88 YS Biopharma $560.76 million 0.00 -$21.17 million N/A N/A

YS Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Clene.

Summary

YS Biopharma beats Clene on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company also develops CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to support wound healing; and CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease and to provide immune support for symptom resolution. In addition, it markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001. It operates in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

