Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zura Bio

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,567.66. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

