1,149 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 123,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Hershey by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

HSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.40.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

