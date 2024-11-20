123,200 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

