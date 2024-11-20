24,465 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

