24,644 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 14.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,518,000 after buying an additional 380,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

