30,070 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,450. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.