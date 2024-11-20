3,050 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 152,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.