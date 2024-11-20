39,661 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PAVE opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

