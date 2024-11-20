4,346 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 63.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 48.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,871 shares of company stock valued at $64,882,853 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $176.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of -391.51, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.