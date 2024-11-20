Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Abitibi Royalties Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.00.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

