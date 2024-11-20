abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

