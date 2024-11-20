Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Royce Value Trust worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 734,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 281,199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 54,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.