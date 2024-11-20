Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. MWA Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 694,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,772,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. This represents a 64.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,231. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.62.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

