Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $406.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile



The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

