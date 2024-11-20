Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,896 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

