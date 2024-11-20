Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $230.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $5,232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares in the company, valued at $43,190,909.19. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,033 shares of company stock worth $23,382,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

