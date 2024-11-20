Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,803 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 483,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

