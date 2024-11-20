Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,828 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,548 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $5,762,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 95.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $292,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,402.96. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $944,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.