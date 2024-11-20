AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $230.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $116.51 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,951,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,254,000 after buying an additional 439,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 25.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.