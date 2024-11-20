Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 102,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 122,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

