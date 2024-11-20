AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.66. 4,224,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,041,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 2,916,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,463,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

