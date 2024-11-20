Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.88 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 235,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 256,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.58 million, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. This trade represents a 9.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

