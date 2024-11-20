Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading 13.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 21,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 11,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Alpha Copper Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Alpha Copper

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship properties are Indata property, which comprises 16 mineral claims covering an area of 3,189 hectares; and Okeover Property that consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 4,614 hectares in British Columbia, Canada.

