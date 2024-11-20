Alpha Family Trust Buys 23,895 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 859.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $772.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.