Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 402,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,205,000. Envestnet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 479.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,343,000 after purchasing an additional 573,049 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $8,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,057,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE ENV opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

